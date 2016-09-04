Cowboys sign QB Sanchez, waive Showers to make room for vet

The Cowboys signed Mark Sanchez and waived Jameill Showers on Sunday in a swap of backup quarterbacks behind rookie starter Dak Prescott.
Dallas had to make room on the 53-man roster for Sanchez after signing the six-year veteran to a one-year contract. Tony Romo remained on the active roster amid uncertainly on how long he will be out with a broken bone in his back sustained in a preseason game.
If the Cowboys place Romo on the injured reserve-return list, he will miss the first seven games. If not, he can return sooner.
Prescott had a strong start to the preseason after Kellen Moore broke his right ankle in practice at training camp, and the Cowboys ultimately decided to give their fourth-round pick the backup job.
After holding off on adding a veteran following Moore's injury, the Cowboys knew they would have to add one once Romo got hurt.
Showers is likely headed to the practice squad for the second straight year. He was spotty while playing the entire preseason finale against Houston, hurting his chances of getting claimed by another team.
Tight end Rico Gathers, the former Baylor basketball player trying to make the transition to football, was among seven players added the practice squad.
Defensive end Ryan Russell, receiver Vince Mayle were the second-year players that made it to the practice squad along with four rookies: center Jake Brendel, receiver Andy Jones, linebacker Deon King and tight end Austin Traylor.
