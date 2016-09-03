Carr leads A&M-Kingsville to 31-22 upset of Incarnate Word

Myles Carr threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns as Division II Texas A&M-Kingsville upset Incarnate Word 31-22 on Saturday night.
Greg Pitre rushed for 81 yards on 20 carries for A&M-Kingsville.
The Javelinas defense stuffed the Incarnate Word rushing game, holding the Cardinals to -31 yards on the ground. A&M-Kingsville totaled 406 yards while limiting Incarnate Word to 237.
Carr hit Jordan Thomas on a 57-yard scoring strike with 5:42 remaining in the first quarter to open the scoring and the Javelinas never trailed. They scored on their first two possessions, taking a 17-14 lead into the break.
Carr and Thomas hooked up again on an 11-yard scoring play with 1:10 left in the third for a 24-14 advantage.
The Javelinas opened the final quarter with Carr passing to Chris Cooper from the 2 for a 31-14 advantage with 11:26 remaining.
Trent Brittain led Incarnate Word with 294 yards passing and 3 TDs.
