Bears' McPhee to start season on PUP list with knee injury

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee will start the season on the physically unable to perform list and miss at least the first six games because of a knee injury.
McPhee is recovering from offseason surgery. He had six sacks last year — five in the first seven games.
The move was one of several as the Bears trimmed their roster to 53 before Saturday's deadline.
Receiver Marc Mariani and running back Jacquizz Rodgers were among six players who had their contracts terminated. The Bears waived 12 players, including rookie receiver Daniel Braverman.
They also waived defensive end Ego Ferguson and outside linebacker Danny Mason with injury settlements and placed receiver Marquess Wilson on the PUP list.
