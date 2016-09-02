Cabrera homers, drives in 4 runs as Tigers top Royals 7-6

Miguel Cabrera homered and had a go-ahead two-run single in the ninth to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 7-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.
Cabrera, who finished with three hits and four RBIs, singled off Wade Davis (1-1) to drive in Ian Kinsler and Jose Iglesias in the ninth and put the Tigers ahead. Davis, who just came off the disabled list and not pitched since July 22, blew his third save in 24 chances.
Cabrera hit a 439-foot shot, his 29th homer, off Peter Moylan in the seventh, and also had an RBI single in Detroit's three-run third. Justin Upton homered in the second and added an RBI single in the third.
Francisco Rodriguez (3-3) picked up the victory, despite blowing a save in the eighth when Paulo Orlando hit a two-run single to give the Royals a 6-5 lead
Orlando, who snapped an 0 for 17 skid with a single in the seventh, punched a single off Rodriguez to right, scoring Alcides Escobar and Jarrod Dyson.
World Series champion Kansas City has three consecutive one-run losses after winning 18 of its previous 22 games.
Tigers starter Anibal Sanchez gave up three unearned runs and five hits over five innings.
Cabrera's fielding error opened the door for the Royals to score three runs in the third. Alex Gordon had a two-run single, while Kendrys Morales contributed a run-producing single.
Danny Duffy allowed four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings and has allowed 18 hits and 11 runs over 10 2/3 innings in consecutive starts.
Tigers left-hander Justin Wilson gave up a run on three singles to Orlando, Cheslor Cuthbert and Eric Hosmer in the seventh, the only three batters he faced.
ROYALS PROMOTE FOUR
The Royals purchased the contract of INF Hunter Dozier, a 2013 first-round pick who hit 23 HRs with 75 RBIs this season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha. They also recalled C Tony Cruz, IF-OF Whit Merrifield and OF Terrance Gore.
STRANGE POSITION
Erick Aybar started at third base for the Tigers. It was only his second career game there, with the other on May 30, 2007, while with the Angels against the Mariners.
TIGERS SUSPEND SAUPOLD
The Tigers suspended minor league RHP Warwick Saupold for five games after he was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with assault for getting into a physical altercation with two Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguers at a Toledo bar. Saupold made his big league debut with Detroit this season, going 1-1 with a 7.45 ERA in six relief appearances, but spent most of the season with Triple-A Toledo, where he went 7-2 with a 2.30 ERA in 18 games, including 11 starts.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Tigers: OF Cameron Maybin (left thumb contusion) has not played since Monday. ... 3B Nick Castellanos (fractured fifth metacarpal of his left swing) took about 25 swings with a fungo off a tee. "He felt it a little bit today, swinging," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. "It buzzed him every once in a while, which is normal."
Royals: RHP Wade Davis, who went on the disabled list July 31 with a right flexor strain, was activated. Manager Ned Yost said he would avoid using Davis in back-to-back games for a while. ... OF Lorenzo Cain has not played since Tuesday because of a sore left wrist. ... LHP Jason Vargas, who is rehabbing from 2015 elbow surgery, struck out 10 and walked none, while allowing two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings in a Thursday start for Triple-A Omaha against Round Rock.
UP NEXT
Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer is 0-1 with a 1.98 ERA in two appearances against the Royals.
Royals: RHP Yordano Ventura is 6-0 with a 2.98 ERA in 10 games against the Tigers.
