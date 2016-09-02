The Latest: US Open sets record for daily attendance: 65,286

The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):
10 p.m.
The U.S. Open set a record Friday for daily attendance: 65,286 fans.
The U.S. Tennis Association says that combines day and night sessions that each set new marks. The 40,280 dayside fans topped the previous record of 38,780 set twice over Labor Day weekend in 2014. And the night mark of 25,006 beat out the 24,991 set last Sept. 11.
Attendance has been helped this year by a new, 8,000-seat Grandstand stadium. And Friday's sunny weather with highs in the low 80s didn't hurt, either.
---
9:30 p.m.
With a spectacular 'tweener lob to get to match point, Rafael Nadal easily won again at the U.S. Open to reach the fourth round for the first time since winning the 2013 title.
Nadal was troubled only by his six double-faults during a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over 47th-ranked Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia on Friday night and has won all nine sets he's played this week.
The owner of 14 Grand Slam trophies, including two at Flushing Meadows, Nadal hadn't been to the fourth round at any major tournament since the 2015 French Open.
Closing in on victory against Kuznetsov, Nadal raced toward the baseline and, his back to the net, flicked a lob through his legs, eventually taking that point. When it ended, Nadal punched the air and spread his arms wide, pumping his fists.
During his on-court interview afterward, Nadal said he was lucky the trick shot went in.
---)
9:05 p.m.
Serve clocks will be used at the U.S. Open for the first time during junior and college matches.
U.S. Tennis Association official Stacey Allaster says Friday that this is a test of the technology and to get "the umpires and players used to it" — but not a rule change.
Two clocks on each court will time how long servers take between points. Under the current rules, time violations are handed out at a chair umpire's discretion.
Servers have 20 seconds between points during Grand Slam matches, a frequent point of contention between umpires and players. Violations result in a warning and eventually a point penalty.
---
8:45 p.m.
Kyle Edmund has upset 20th-seeded American John Isner at the U.S. Open for his second win over a top-25 player in three matches.
The 21-year-old Edmund won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5) on Friday. He was playing in the third round at a major for the first time.
Isner, 31, is 3-6 in U.S. Open third-round matches. He had defeated the 84th-ranked Edmund in straight sets at this year's French Open.
Edmund beat 13th-seeded Richard Gasquet in the first round. Next up: No. 1 Novak Djokovic.
Isner had 27 aces, but he converted just 1 of 7 break points, while Edmund was 3 for 4.
At 5-5 in the fourth set, Isner led 0-30 when Edmund's serve was called in for an ace. Isner was out of challenges and argued to no avail that the chair umpire should have overruled it, dropping his racket to the court in frustration and fuming, "It was so far out."
Edmund went on to hold serve in that game then clinched the tiebreaker with a forehand winner.
---
6:20 p.m.
The U.S. Open has surpassed 40,000 spectators for a single session for the first time.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Friday's day session was attended by 40,280 people, topping the record of 38,780 twice over Labor Day weekend in 2014.
When the USTA announced in 2013 that it would be making upgrades to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, it said the capacity for each day session eventually would increase from 40,000 to 50,000.
---
4:25 p.m.
Novak Djokovic got another free pass at the U.S. Open, advancing when his third-round opponent, Mikhail Youzhny, stopped because of injury after only six games.
This came Friday, two days after the man defending champion Djokovic was supposed to play in the second round, Jiri Vesely, withdrew a couple of hours before that match because of inflammation in his left forearm.
Youzhny quit after only 31 minutes while trailing Djokovic 4-2. Earlier, Youzhny received treatment from a trainer for what appeared to be a back problem.
The No. 1-seeded Djokovic moved into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the 10th consecutive year.
---
4:10 p.m.
Marcos Baghdatis beat Ryan Harrison 6-3, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-1 to move into the round of 16 at the U.S. Open on Friday, ending the run of the American qualifier who had pulled off the one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.
Harrison had reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time when he defeated the No. 5 seed and Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic on Wednesday.
For the 44th-ranked Baghdatis, the victory ends a nine-match losing streak in Grand Slam third rounds. It's his first appearance in a U.S. Open fourth round and the first fourth round at any major since 2009. He will play the winner of the match between 10th-seeded Gale Monfils and Nicolas Almagro.
---
3:25 p.m.
Eighth-seeded American Madison Keys rallied from down two breaks in the third set for another great escape at the U.S. Open.
Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka twice served for the match Friday, but Keys got the break both times and went on to win in a third-set tiebreaker 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (3).
The 18-year-old Osaka was wiping away tears on court after she lost her fourth straight game to allow Keys to even the third set at 5-5.
In the first round against 60th-ranked Alison Riske, Keys came back from down a set and a break to win in 2 hours, 26 minutes. Riske had two points on her serve at 5-4 in a second-set tiebreaker to try to close out the match.
The 81st-ranked Osaka was playing in just her third Grand Slam tournament and first U.S. Open, but she made it to the third round at both the Australian and French Opens this year.
Asked on court if this was the best comeback of her career, Keys said: "For sure. Hands down."
--
3:15 p.m.
American Jack Sock eliminated 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time.
The 26th-seeded Sock won 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 on Friday, taking all 14 of his service games and never facing so much as one break point. And he handled the Croatian's big serve just fine, breaking the No. 7-seeded Cilic on four occasions.
The 23-year-old Sock's only previous trip to the second week of a Grand Slam tournament came when he got to the fourth round of the 2015 French Open.
Sock is now 2-0 against Cilic, having come back from two sets down to win their Davis Cup match this year.
---
2:30 p.m.
Ninth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is the first men's player into the round of 16 at this year's U.S. Open.
Tsonga beat 23rd-seeded Kevin Anderson — a surprise quarterfinalist in 2015 — 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) on Friday. Each player had 13 aces, but Tsonga managed to break Anderson's serve twice while saving all seven break points he faced.
Anderson upset Andy Murray in the fourth round last year at Flushing Meadows, but he's struggled with injuries this season.
The U.S. Open is the only major at which Tsonga has not reached the semifinals. He was the 2008 Australian Open runner-up.
---
1:20 p.m.
Roberta Vinci, last year's U.S. Open runner-up, didn't drop a game in the first set, failed to serve out the match in the second, then hung on in the third to keep another run at Flushing Meadows going.
The seventh-seeded Italian needed nearly two hours to top 102nd-ranked Carina Witthoeft 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 in the third round Friday. This is the fourth time Vinci has reached the round of 16 at the U.S. Open — she's done it just three times combined at the other majors.
And last year, she stunned Serena Williams in the semis to thwart her Grand Slam bid. It was Vinci's first major final at age 32.
The 21-year-old Witthoeft, who's been ranked as high as 49th, was looking to make her first Grand Slam round of 16. She's now 0-5 against top-10 opponents.
Vinci was two points from victory while serving at 5-4 in the second set, but Witthoeft broke back, part of a run of four straight games to even the match. Vinci went up a break to start the third only for Witthoeft to later get the set back on serve. Then Vinci won the last three games to move on.
---
1 p.m.
Two-time U.S. Open runner-up Caroline Wozniacki has reached her first Grand Slam round of 16 since 2015 Wimbledon.
Her ranking down to No. 74 after an ankle injury and on-court struggles, Wozniacki beat Monica Niculescu 6-3, 6-1 on Friday. It's the first time since January she's won three matches at the same tournament.
Against the 58th-ranked Niculescu, who presents an unusual style with a forehand slice, Wozniacki played more aggressively than her normal defensive game. Wozniacki is now 7-0 against the Romanian, who was trying to equal her best performance at a major by reaching the round of 16.
---
12:35 p.m.
Anastasija Sevastova has followed up her upset of Garbine Muguruza by equaling her best performance at a Grand Slam.
About 38 hours after she stunned the French Open champ, the 48th-ranked Sevastova swept past No. 59 Kateryna Bondarenko 6-4, 6-1 on Friday to reach the round of 16 at the U.S. Open. The Latvian also made it that far at the 2011 Australian Open, but in May 2013, she retired after a series of injuries.
Sevastova returned to tennis at the start of last season, and at this year's Australian Open, she played her first major since 2011. She reached the second round at Melbourne and Roland Garros then lost her first match at Wimbledon as she steadily climbed back up the rankings.
Bondarenko was a U.S. Open quarterfinalist in 2009 but hasn't been past the third round at a Grand Slam since.
---
11 a.m.
Three past champions are on the U.S. Open lineup Friday, with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic all seeking to move on to the round of 16.
The No. 1-ranked Djokovic, who experienced problems with his right arm in the first round and didn't have to play in the second when his opponent withdrew with an injury, takes on 61st-ranked Mikhail Youzhny in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
No. 4-seeded Nadal faces Youzhny's doubles partner, Andrey Kuznetsov, on Ashe at night, while No. 7 Cilic plays No. 26 Jack Sock of the United States in Louis Armstrong Stadium.
On the women's side in Ashe, second-seeded Angelique Kerber, the Australian Open champ, faces 17-year-old American qualifier CiCi Bellis. And former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki — down to No. 74 in the rankings thanks to injury issues and early exits at tournaments — takes on No. 58 Monica Niculescu.
Weather should not be a factor, with sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s.
