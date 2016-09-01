Photos: Whatcom County high school football teams prepare for the 2016 season

Squalicum players put on cleats and prepare for the first day of football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Squalicum High School in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
Squalicum football players do jumping jacks while warming up at the start of practice on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Squalicum High School in Bellingham.
Squalicum's Damek Mitchell catches a pass during a drill on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Bellingham.
Sehome players receive instruction on offense during practice on Friday, Aug. 19, at Sehome High School in Bellingham.
Sehome's Kosmx Rankin puts equipment away at the end of practice on Friday, Aug. 19, at Sehome High School in Bellingham.
Sehome players drink water and catch their breath after running at the end of practice on Friday, Aug. 19, at Sehome High School in Bellingham.
Lynden Christian players take a water break on Friday, Aug. 19, at Lynden Christian High School in Lynden.
Lynden Christian players run at the start of practice on Friday, Aug. 19, at Lynden Christian High School in Lynden.
Lynden players stretch in a circle at the start of practice on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Lynden High School in Lynden.
Lynden players break from a huddle at the start of their morning practice on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Lynden High School in Lynden.
Lynden's special teams unit practices field goals on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Lynden High School in Lynden.
Lummi's Isaiah Jefferson, left, and Lincoln Tom walk to the football field from the locker room on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Lummi Nation School.
Lummi football players run through drills during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Lummi Nation School.
Lummi's Free Borsey throws a pass to a teammate on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Lummi Nation School.
Bellingham freshmen watch older players run through offensive drills while preparing to take their turn on Friday, Aug. 26, at Bellingham High School in Bellingham.
Alex Bonesteele anticipates the snap while practicing with other linemen on Friday, Aug. 26, at Bellingham High School in Bellingham.
Bellingham's Nich Smith, left, defends a pass in practice on Friday, Aug. 26, at Bellingham High School in Bellingham.
Water runs off Caleb McDonald's head as he takes a moment to cool off on Friday, Aug. 26, at Bellingham High School in Bellingham.
Nooksack Valley's Casey Bauman drags a teammate to the ground during a tackling drill on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Nooksack Valley High School in Everson.
Nooksack Valley's head coach Robb Myhre talks to the team during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Nooksack Valley High School in Everson.
Ferndale freshmen turn and run back to their practice field after touching a wall on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Ferndale High School in Ferndale.
Ferndale's Winterhawk Leighton pushes through the offensive line during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Ferndale High School in Ferndale.
Meridian players warm up before the start of practice the day before their first game on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Meridian High School in Laurel.
Meridian players put on shoulder pads and game uniforms the day before their first game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Meridian High School in Laurel.
