What to expect from Blaine football in 2016

Thousands of runners got colorful Sunday, Aug. 21, at The Color Run 5k race in downtown Bellingham. Runners paid $40 to $60 to The Color Run, an event company that organizes events all over the country. About 150 volunteers with the Whatcom Family YMCA helped with the run, which made a donation to the YMCA for program and membership scholarships.
Several Team USA athletes have been spotted (literally) with round purple or red marks on their backs, shoulders and other body parts. An acupuncturist says these are the telltale signs of an ancient Chinese medicine practice called cupping. She explains why elite athletes may find it useful.
Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Rickey Henderson, Kobe Bryant and Jeff Gordon were just some of the people who helped the Mariners pay tribute to recent National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ken Griffey Jr. on Saturday at Safeco Field. Griffey's No. 24 was retired, making Griffey the first Seattle Mariner to have his number retired.