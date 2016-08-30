Dodgers-Rockies game postponed, to be played as split DH

Starter Tyler Anderson put his pitching arm to good use — high-fiving fans in the front row that waited out a long rain delay.
There weren't many left, with most throwing in the towel on a dreary Tuesday night.
The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies was postponed because of rain after a delay of 2 hour, 32 minutes from the scheduled first pitch. They will now play a split doubleheader Wednesday, with the first game at 1:10 p.m. and the latter at 6:10 p.m.
Colorado will throw the lefty Anderson (4-5) and then righty Jeff Hoffman (0-2). The Dodgers will flip-flop their starters, going with righty Ross Stripling (3-5) in Game 1 and lefty Rich Hill (10-3) in the second.
"The weather is unpredictable around here," Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. "We thought it was going to be a little flyby (storm) at first, a 20- to 30-minute delay. It just never went away."
Rain began falling just as Colorado players took the field for the start of the game. Anderson tossed a few warmup pitches before a drizzle turned into a downpour and sent fans scurrying for cover.
Anderson tried to stay loose during the break by riding a stationary bike in the clubhouse and throwing in the batting cage.
Later, with the rain still falling, Anderson returned to the field with the hood of his sweatshirt pulled over his head and tested the outfield grass. After lightly jumping up and down a few times, he wandered over to the stands, where he chatted with fans that remained.
The Dodgers tried to stay patient waiting out the delay as well.
"We didn't get our hopes up in any one way, so the understanding that whatever decision was ultimately made, we got to make good on it," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "We're fine. And Strip and Rich will pitch, and we'll go out there and try to pitch a couple games."
TRAINER'S ROOM
Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (mild disk irritation) threw two solid innings in a simulated game Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Also throwing were righty Brandon McCarthy (right hip stiffness), lefty Brett Anderson (blister on his left index finger) and lefty Scott Kazmir (neck inflammation). ... SS Corey Seager was out of the lineup Tuesday, but it was a scheduled day off and had nothing to do with being hit on the left hand the night before. "He's fine," Roberts said.
Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (strained back) threw 4 1-3 innings and allowed two runs in a rehab assignment with Double-A Hartford on Monday. "When Chatty is ready to go, we're going to plug him in," Weiss said.
CLOSE WATCH
The Dodgers are keeping a close watch on the number of innings rookie Julio Urias logs this season. The lefty already has thrown 63 innings for the Dodgers heading into his start Friday. Injuries have forced the team to lean a little more heavily on him than anticipated.
"It was important to get him to a certain threshold this year, just to build off of for next year," explained Andrew Friedman, the team's president of baseball operations. "Because of injuries, probably get there sooner that we would've liked. That's the way things have played out this year. He's had a big part in where we are this year."
Should the Dodgers make the postseason, Urias might contribute out of the bullpen.
