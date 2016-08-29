Georgia Tech bracing for unusual trip to Ireland for opener

1:43 Watch competitors get down and dirty at 2016 WonderMud Pause

0:39 Meridian football should be entertaining in 2016

1:16 Lummi ready to make another run at state title in 2016

0:55 Hungry Lynden football team to get defensive in 2016

1:12 Ferndale brings good team speed into first season in Wesco

1:38 Watch highlights from The Color Run 5K in Bellingham

1:15 Mount Baker seeking fifth straight trip to 1A quarterfinals in 2016

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

0:38 Sehome football prepares for 2016

3:11 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on who will and won't play Thursday vs. Vikings