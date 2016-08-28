Kaka scores twice, Orlando City beats NYCFC 2-1

Kaka scored a goal in each half and Orlando City beat New York City FC 2-1 on Sunday night in a matchup of 2015 expansion teams.
Kaka gave Orlando City (6-7-13) the lead for good in the 63rd minute when he converted on a penalty he drew after the City defenders brought him down in the area.
Orlando City moved a point behind D.C. United for the sixth and final playoff position in the Eastern Conference.
Kaka opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when he turned the corner on defender Jefferson Mena to get an open look at the goal. Goalkeeper Josh Saunders saved Kaka's initial attempt but failed to secure it and Kaka scored on the follow.
Steven Mendoza tied it for NYCFC (11-8-8) with a right-footed putback in the 55th minute.
