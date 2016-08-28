MLS Capsules

The Portland Timbers scored four goals in the first half then held off Cascadia rival Seattle 4-2 on Sunday, snapping the Sounders' five-game unbeaten streak.
Vytautas Andriuskevicius, Fanendo Adi, Lucas Melano and Steven Taylor scored for the defending MLS Cup champion Timbers (9-10-8). They remained in sixth place in the Western Conference.
Seattle forward Clint Dempsey missed the game because of medical tests for an irregular heartbeat. Dempsey also was left off the U.S. national team's roster for upcoming World Cup qualifying matches.
Jordan Morris scored for the Sounders (9-13-4). They beat the Timbers 3-1 last Sunday in Seattle but sit in eighth place in the conference standings.
It was the third meeting this season between the Cascadia Cup rivals. Fans of the two teams, along with supporters of the Vancouver Whitecaps, created the Cascadia Cup in 2004 for the winner of the three-way contest based on points each season.
RED BULLS 1, REVOLUTION 0
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his 16th goal of the season in the 55th minute and New York beat New England.
Revs goalkeeper Brad Knighton saved Alex Muyl's shot and Wright-Phillips put back the deflection with a half-volley into the right corner. Wright-Phillips has 61 goals in 100 career MLS games.
The Red Bulls (11-9-7) extended their undefeated streak to nine games and moved into a third-place tie in the East with the Philadelphia Union. The Revolution (6-12-9) are winless in six games.
ORLANDO CITY 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 1
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kaka scored a goal in each half and Orlando City beat New York City in a matchup of 2015 expansion teams.
Kaka opened the scoring in the 32nd minute and gave Orlando City (6-7-13) the lead for good in the 63rd minute when he converted on a penalty he drew after the City defenders brought him down in the area.
Orlando City moved a point behind D.C. United for the sixth and final playoff position in the Eastern Conference.
Steven Mendoza scored for NYCFC (11-8-8) in the 55th minute.
Comments