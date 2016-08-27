DeSclafani throws 4-hitter; Schebler, Reds beat D'backs 13-0

Anthony DeSclafani was in uncharted territory pitching in the ninth inning Saturday night, and he responded by going into attack mode.
DeSclafani threw a four-hitter and Scott Schebler homered twice to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-0 on Saturday night.
DeSclafani (8-2) had nine strikeouts and a walk, needing 108 pitches to throw the first complete game of his career. He'd never thrown a pitch in the ninth as a starter.
"In the ninth inning, you don't want to beat around the bush," he said. "You just attack. I felt like I got that last out and I was still so focused, I didn't even realize it happened because I was so locked in."
Joey Votto and Schebler homered during a four-run first inning and Schebler homered again during a five-run second, all against Zack Godley (4-3).
"Every pitch I threw, they hit. Chalk it up to a bad game," Godley said. "I didn't let my defense do what they are out there for. I gave up too many fly balls and a couple of them went over the fence."
Schebler had a career-high five RBIs and three hits in the first multihomer game of his career.
Zack Cozart hit his 16th homer in the fourth inning and Adam Duvall got his 29th homer in the eighth, both solo shots.
DeSclafani has been outstanding since beginning the season on the disabled list with an oblique injury. He made his first start June 10 and began the year 6-0, and his ERA after Saturday's gem is 2.96. He twice went eight innings earlier this season.
"The ninth inning and him (DeSclafani) closing it out was great," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "We didn't need him to do that, but it was a great opportunity for him to throw his first complete game and his first shutout.
"It was one of those things where you need to be rewarded for a job well done," Price added.
Brandon Phillips went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Cincinnati.
Diamondbacks reliever Vicente Campos made his major league debut and allowed two runs and four hits over 5 2/3 innings.
"All my career I have been a starter, so it is not really a big deal going more than five innings," Campos said through an interpreter.
Stars for both teams were subbed out long before the game ended. Votto and the Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt each played six innings.
ALUMNI ACTION
The Diamondbacks held their annual alumni game earlier Saturday between former players wearing throwback red and purple jerseys. The starting pitchers were Rodrigo Lopez, now a broadcaster, and Elmer Dessens.
Reggie Sanders tripled in Alex Cintron and Willie Bloomquist doubled in a run for the red team, but Andy Stankiewicz and former pitcher Stephen Randolph each doubled in two runs off J.J. Putz to lead the purple team to a 5-2 win in the three-inning game.
ROSTER MOVE
The Reds purchased the contract of catcher Raffy Lopez from Triple-A Louisville. Infielder Tony Renda, who pinch-hit Friday night, was optioned to Louisville.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Reds: C Tucker Barnhart remained out with a right hand injury. Ramon Cabrera filled in at catcher for the second straight night.
Diamondbacks: 2B Jean Segura left after two innings due to illness. Segura walked to lead off the first but was replaced by Brandon Drury at second base to begin the third.
UP NEXT
Reds: RHP Homer Bailey (2-2) starts against Arizona on Sunday. It'll be his first career start at Chase Field. Bailey has at least one win against every NL team except Arizona.
Diamondbacks: RHP Archie Bradley (4-8) lost to the Reds on July 22 in his only other career start against them.
