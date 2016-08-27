Sanchez hits another home run, Yankees rout Orioles 13-5

Rookie Gary Sanchez kept up a most remarkable run, homering for the third straight game as the New York Yankees routed the Baltimore Orioles 13-5 Saturday.
Sanchez hit a drive that bounced off the top of the right-center field wall and over in the fourth inning. He reached 11 career home runs faster than anyone in major league history — 23 games, including two hitless games last year.
After the switch-hitting catcher connected, the crowd of 38,843 emphatically chanted his name. Mark Teixeira stepped out of the batter's box, pausing the game and allowing the 23-year-old to tip his batting helmet to the fans from the top of the dugout steps.
Starlin Castro and Aaron Hicks also homered as the Yankees won their fourth in a row. A day after trouncing the Orioles 14-4, New York moved within 2 1/2 games of them for the second AL wild-card spot.
Chris Davis homered twice and Mark Trumbo hit his big league-leading 39th home run for Baltimore, which has dropped three straight.
Sanchez is now hitting .400 with 21 RBIs in 21 games this year.
Castro had four hits and drove in three runs, Hicks also drove in three runs and Brian McCann got three hits and drove in two.
Every Yankees starter has gotten a hit in back-to-back games for the first time since July 26-27, 2009.
Tommy Layne (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.
Dylan Bundy (7-5) gave up five runs in four innings.
The Yankees got 18 hits and drew seven walks. For all that offensive output, it was a disputed play on the bases that put them ahead.
Baltimore led 2-1 in the third when with two outs, singles by Teixeira, Didi Gregorius and Castro brought home the tying run.
With runners at the corners, Castro broke for second. Catcher Matt Wieters' throw was then cut off by shortstop J.J. Hardy as Gregorius tried to steal home.
Hardy's throw appeared to be in time, but Gregorius neatly tucked in his right arm and extended his left arm across home plate.
Umpire Ron Kulpa called Gregorius out, but the Yankees challenged and the ruling was overturned. After the review, McCann hit an RBI double for a 4-2 lead.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Yankees: McCann returned to the starting lineup after being away following the death of his grandmother.
Orioles: CF Adam Jones was held out of the lineup after aggravating his hamstring injury on Friday. He tried to talk his way into starting, manager Buck Showalter said.
UP NEXT
Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (5-10, 3.92 ERA) is set to make his fourth start this season against the Yankees. He's 0-1 in the previous three outings despite a 1.31 ERA.
Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia (8-10, 4.33) was originally scheduled to pitch Monday in Kansas City. But manager Joe Girardi made a switch, starting Sabathia instead of RHP Michael Pineda. Manager Joe Girardi cited Baltimore's better numbers against right-handed pitching and the Royals' success vs. lefties.
