Upton, Blue Jays overcome 5-run deficit, Twins' skid hits 9

Melvin Upton Jr. hit an RBI triple and continued home on a misplay in the eighth inning, completing Toronto's rally from a five-run deficit and sending the AL East-leading Blue Jays over the Minnesota Twins 8-7 Saturday.
Edwin Encarnacion homered and drove in three runs as Toronto handed the Twins their ninth straight loss.
The Blue Jays trailed 7-6 in the eighth when Kevin Pillar doubled with one out off Ryan Pressly (6-6). Upton followed with a triple past a diving Max Kepler in right. Kepler fumbled the ball as he chased it down by the wall, allowing Upton to score standing up as a sellout crowd of 47,485 cheered wildly.
Jason Grilli (5-3) worked one inning for the win and Roberto Osuna finished for his 29th save.
Minnesota led 5-0 before the Blue Jays began their comeback. Encarnacion hit his 36th homer and leads the AL with 105 RBIs.
Plouffe homered for the second straight game. He hadn't connected since July 1 before his first-inning drive Friday night.
Dozier singled and scored on a wild pitch by Marcus Stroman in the first, singled again in the third, then hit a two-run double in Minnesota's four-run fourth.
After Encarnacion homered in the sixth to make it 5-3, Plouffe homered off Bo Schultz in the seventh.
Toronto chased starter Ervin Santana while scoring three times in the seventh. Pressly relieved with the bases loaded and gave up a two-run single to Josh Donaldson, then an RBI single to Encarnacion.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Twins: 1B Joe Mauer returned after missing three games with a sore quadriceps.
Blue Jays: C Russell Martin got the day off. ... 2B Devon Travis returned after missing four games with a sore knuckle on his right ring finger, while OF Michael Saunders was back after missing two games with a sore hamstring. ... Pillar started after being scratched Friday because of flulike symptoms.
UP NEXT
Twins: RHP Kyle Gibson (5-8, 5.09) is 1-1 with a 4.42 ERA in three career starts against Toronto.
Blue Jays: RHP R.A. Dickey (9-13, 4.43) has allowed no more than two earned runs in three of his past four starts.
