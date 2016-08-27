Lyon twice loses lead in 4-2 defeat away to Dijon

Alexandre Lacazette's sixth goal in three games was not enough as Lyon lost at Dijon 4-2 in the French league on Saturday.
Lyon's loss meant Nice needed only a draw at home to Lille later Saturday to move provisionally into first place.
Lyon took the lead in the 20th minute through midfielder Corentin Tolisso, and Dijon equalized four minutes later through midfielder Frederic Sammaritano's penalty.
Lacazette put Lyon back ahead after swapping passes with forward Nabil Fekir, only for Dijon forward Julio Tavares to level on the stroke of halftime.
Midfielder Dylan Bahamboula made it 3-2 and, with Lyon pressing for an equalizer, midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou wrapped up Dijon's win in the 87th.
Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is at Monaco on Sunday.
Comments