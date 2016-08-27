Duke QB Sirk out for season after reinjuring Achilles tendon

Duke quarterback Thomas Sirk will miss the season after tearing the Achilles tendon he first tore in February.
Coach David Cutcliffe said Saturday that the redshirt senior will have surgery to repair the partial tear in his left Achilles tendon.
This marks the third injury to an Achilles tendon since 2013 for Sirk, who led Duke in rushing and passing last season and was the co-MVP of the Blue Devils' Pinstripe Bowl victory over Indiana.
He tore the tendon during an offseason conditioning workout on Feb. 9. He reinjured it during practice Thursday night, and was evaluated Friday.
Cutcliffe has said redshirt freshman Daniel Jones has been taking most of the first-team snaps during practice.
Sirk passed for 2,625 yards and 16 touchdowns and added a team-best 803 yards rushing and eight TDs during his first season as Duke's starter. He missed the 2013 season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon that April.
The Blue Devils begin the season Sept. 3 against North Carolina Central of the FCS
