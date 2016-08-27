Falcons give workout to former Redskins S Dashon Goldson

The Atlanta Falcons have given a workout to veteran free-agent safety Dashon Goldson, the former Redskins starter.
The Falcons will be without rookie safety Keanu Neal, the projected starter, for at least the first two regular-season games with a right knee injury.
Coach Dan Quinn said Saturday that backup Kemal Ishmael would fill in for Neal as the starting strong safety even if the team signs Goldson, 31. General manager Thomas Dimitroff says Goldson also has interest from other teams.
The Falcons cut nine players, including backup quarterback Sean Renfree, to reach the roster limit of 75 players on Saturday.
The Falcons also released safety Sergio Brown and waived offensive lineman Michael Huey, running back Gus Johnson, wide receiver Jordan Leslie, tight end Arthur Lynch, linebacker Ivan McLennan, cornerback Ryan White, and defensive lineman Brandon Williams.
Renfree, a seventh-round pick in 2014, played in two games last season. Veteran Matt Schaub was signed in the offseason as Matt Ryan's backup.
