Olympians lead Phoenix Mercury past Dallas 98-72

Penny Taylor scored 22 points and the Phoenix Mercury returned from the five-week Olympic break to rout the Dallas Wings 98-72 on Friday night.
Taylor, who played for Australia in Rio, hit was 8 of 9 from the field. Candice Dupree was 8 of 10 and scored 16 points for the Mercury (11-14). Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, gold medal winners for the United States, had 13 points apiece. Griner had eight rebounds and six blocked shots. DeWanna Bonner had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Phoenix outscored Dallas (9-17) 28-18 in the second quarter for a 52-42 lead and was never threatened. The Mercury shot 57 percent, making 7 of 11 3-pointers.
It was Taurasi Bobblehead Night, showcasing her four Olympic golds, three WNBA championship rings and three NCAA championship titles from her days at UConn.
Plenette Pierson had 18 of her 23 points in the first half for Dallas. Skylar Diggins had 17.
Comments