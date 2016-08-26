Blue Jays hit 4 home runs, send Twins to 8th straight loss

Russell Martin and Justin Smoak each homered and drove in five runs as the Toronto Blue Jays hammered Minnesota 15-8 Friday night, handing the Twins their eighth straight loss.
Josh Donaldson, who drove in three runs, and Darwin Barney, who had three hits, also each homered. Francisco Liriano posted his first win with the Blue Jays as they took a one-game lead in the AL East over Boston.
Trevor Plouffe hit a solo homer for the last-place Twins. Minnesota has been tagged for at least eight runs in four straight games.
Liriano gave up four runs and two hits in five innings to win for the first time in four starts since Toronto got him a trade with Pittsburgh on Aug. 1. He is 7-12 overall, and is 3-1 in five career starts against Minnesota, his team from 2005 to 2012.
Smoak connected off Pat Dean (1-4) in the second inning and Donaldson followed three batters later with his 30th.
Barney homered off Andrew Albers to begin a four-run sixth for the Blue Jays. Martin capped the inning with a three-run double off Pat Light.
Toronto batted around a second time in the seventh. Martin had the big blow again, a two-run homer off Ryan O'Rourke. Seven of Martin's 15 home runs have come in his past 11 games.
Starting in place of Hector Santiago (bruised left thumb), Dean allowed six runs and eight hits in three innings.
Before the game, Toronto got switch-hitting catcher Dioner Navarro in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, reacquiring a member of their 2015 AL East championship team.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Twins: 1B Joe Mauer (quadriceps) missed his third straight game. He's expected to return Saturday. ... RHP Alex Wimmers was selected from Triple-A Rochester and made his major league debut with a scoreless eighth.
Blue Jays: 2B Devon Travis (right ring finger) took swings Friday but sat for the fourth straight game. Manager John Gibbons said Travis would return Saturday. ... OF Kevin Pillar was scratched with flulike symptoms. ... OF Michael Saunders (hamstring) missed his second straight game.
UP NEXT
Twins: RHP Ervin Santana (6-10, 3.39) struck out a season-high 10 batters in his previous start but took the loss against Kansas City.
Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (9-5, 4.47) is 1-1 with a 2.10 ERA in four August starts, allowing six runs in 25 2-3 innings.
