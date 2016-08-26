Movsisyan scores pair as Real Salt Lake beats Rapids 2-1

Yura Movsisyan scored two goals and Real Salt Lake beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 after missing two second-half penalty kicks Friday night.
Real Salt Lake improved to 8-0-5 at home this season and is unbeaten in 14 straight games against Colorado at Rio Tinto Stadium.
RSL (12-8-7) tied the Rapids (11-4-10) for second in the Western Conference. Both teams have 43 points, two behind Dallas, but Colorado, which has only lost twice in the last 20 games, has two games in hand.
Movsisyan tied it in the 39th minute after a long build up and scored the winner in the 48th with a long strike from outside the arc that found the top-right corner of the net.
However, Movsisyan missed the frame on a penalty kick in the 57th minute and then Colorado keeper Tim Howard made a brilliant save on Javier Morales' PK in the 83rd minute.
Shkelzen Gashi pounced on a rebound to score Colorado's only goal five minutes into the game.
