D-backs activate center fielder A.J. Pollock

As expected, the Arizona Diamondbacks have activated center fielder A.J. Pollock and he was in the lineup for Friday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds.
Pollock, an All-Star and Gold Glove winner last season, broke his right elbow in a head-first slide at home in a preseason game two days before the start of the regular season.
Pollock was second in the batting order against the Reds behind Jean Segura and ahead of Paul Goldschmidt.
The Diamondbacks sorely missed Pollock's offense and defense in a season that went south in a hurry.
Pollock was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and outfielder David Peralta (right wrist inflammation) took his place.
Outfielder Mitch Haniger was optioned to Triple-A Reno after Thursday night's game to make room for Pollock's return.
