Would Bellingham slow Nooksack’s “stud” on the opening night of high school hoops?

Bellingham couldn’t contain Nooksack’s Casey Bauman, but he couldn’t beat the Red Raiders on his own as Bellingham earned a 66-50 win Tuesday at Bellingham High School.
The 6-foot-6 senior went for 30 points but didn’t get much help as only three other Pioneer players cracked the scoring column.
Bellingham spread the ball around, getting 18 and 17 points from Drew McFall and Rits Voeut respectively. The Red Raiders also had four other players score five points or more. Bellingham coach Brad McKay said obviously his team has things it needs to work on, but it was an encouraging first game.
“I felt like we came up short with our execution so guys will have to continue to grow in that area,” McKay said. “Bauman is a stud and he’ll get his but I’m proud of the effort our guys gave tonight.”
Other results
Lynden Christian 83, Friday Harbor 31 – The Lynden Christian boys basketball team went to work on defense as it racked up 23 steals and forced 33 turnovers en route to a more than 50-point victory Tuesday at Friday Harbor.
Cole Bajema led the team in steals with seven and Jordan Riddle added five steals to go with four points and 10 of the Lyncs’ 18 assists. Andrew DeVries led the team in scoring with 21 points, followed closely by George DeJong’s 20 points.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-0
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
0-0
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-0
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
0-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
0-1
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-0
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-0
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
0-0
0-0
Lynden Christian 83, Friday Harbor 31
Lynden Christian
27
25
16
15
—
83
Friday Harbor
11
5
2
13
—
31
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 4, Cole Bajema 14, Andrew DeVries 21, Michael Lancaster 0, Bryce Bouwman 6, Luke Bos 10, Cole Langstraat 8, George DeJong 20.
Bellingham 66, Nooksack Valley 50
Nooksack Valley
13
6
12
19
—
50
Bellingham
14
15
24
13
—
66
Nooksack Valley: Ty Rawls 3, Ryan Veening 0, Casey Bauman 30, Baylor Galley 3, Jordan Veening 14, Zach Johnson 0, Kyle Veldman 0.
Bellingham: Rits Voeut 17, Drew McFall 18, Spencer Lee 7, Caden Mee 5, Kobey Georgen 5, Iyan Manju 4, Trevor Jones 0, Rand Bentley 8, Jackson Lee 2, Luke Visser 0, Miles Ferran 0.
