Redskins activate S DeAngelo Hall from PUP list

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017, file photo, Washington Redskins' DeAngelo Hall stands on the field as players warm up for a preseason NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Redskins in Landover, Md. THe Redskins have activated safety Hall off the physically unable to perform list and he could make his season debut Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks. The Redskins announced the move late Friday night, Nov. 4, 2017, waiving offensive tackle Orlando Franklin to make room on the 53-man roster. Coach Jay Gruden predicted Hall would be activated somehow because Washington only had three other safeties following a season-ending injury to Stefan McClure. Mark Tenally, File AP Photo