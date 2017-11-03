San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili
Forbes scores 22 as Spurs beat Hornets 108-101

Associated Press

November 03, 2017 8:12 PM

SAN ANTONIO

Bryn Forbes had 22 points and San Antonio's reserves propelled the Spurs to a 108-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, snapping a four-game skid.

The Spurs played without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, who are out with quadriceps injuries. Charlotte was without Nicholas Batum and Michael Carter-Williams, who also have not played this season, along with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Each team had to find scoring elsewhere, and San Antonio's backups responded in a big way.

Rudy Gay scored 20 points and Dejounte Murray had 10, joining Forbes to help San Antonio's reserves outscore Charlotte's 62-16.

