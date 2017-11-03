Colin Kaepernick's attorneys ask some NFL owners for text messages and emails

More Videos 1:33 Houston celebrates Astros' World Series win over Dodgers: "We deserve this" Pause 3:18 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 0:38 First lowland snow of the year hits Bellingham 3:12 Election '17: County Council candidates Buchanan, Robinson talk about Hirst decision 1:47 Optimize your 'fall back' hour when daylight saving time ends Sunday 1:54 NYC truck attack kills 8, suspect detained 3:21 Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday 1:22 Beating of a child in Kent caught on video 2:29 Here's a look at NOAA's winter weather outlook for 2017-18 0:27 Environment Canada's predicted weather arrives early and a little south of the border Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. Eric Garland McClatchy

It all started with sitting down during the anthem, which no one noticed at first. Here's how quarterback Colin Kaepernick's anthem protest turned into a pivotal movement for the NFL and its players. Eric Garland McClatchy