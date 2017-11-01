Investigatory interview of Michigan's top cop not released

FILE--This Oct. 1, 2015, file photo shows Michigan State Police Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue leading a focus group discussion at Benton Harbor High School, in Benton Harbor, Mich. Michigan State Police received about 50 separate citizen complaints over Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue's decision to share a Facebook post that called NFL players who kneel during the national anthem "anti-American degenerates." The phone calls and emails were disclosed Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in an internal affairs report released in response to a public records request by The Associated Press. The Herald-Palladium via AP Don Campbell