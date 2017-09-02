Sports

September 2, 2017 4:12 AM

Hanson in 3-stroke lead after 2nd round of Czech Masters

The Associated Press
VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic

Chris Hanson shot a 6-under-par 66 to take a three-stroke lead at the Czech Masters on Saturday at the end of a second round that was delayed by heavy rain.

Weather conditions forced the suspension of play on Friday, right after Hanson birdied his first hole.

After the round resumed on Saturday, the Englishman added six more birdies and a bogey to finish at 10-under 134 overall.

Fellow countryman Lee Slattery, who completed the second round with a 7-under 65 before play was suspended, is second, with another Englishman, James Morrison, one stroke behind Slattery in third after carding a 70.

Morrison is one shot ahead of South Africa's Haydn Porteous, Chile's Felipe Aguilar and Sweden's Pontus Widegren.

The third round is scheduled to begin later Saturday.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

Pause
Brush fire northbound on I-5 0:27

Brush fire northbound on I-5

Bellingham program aims to help people with chronic health problems 2:40

Bellingham program aims to help people with chronic health problems

Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got 2:37

Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got

Are you ready for some football? 3:05

Are you ready for some football?

Watch work on Bob Tisdale Field at Mount Baker 0:36

Watch work on Bob Tisdale Field at Mount Baker

Watch how the Squalicum football team is 'rowing the boat' in 2017 2:02

Watch how the Squalicum football team is 'rowing the boat' in 2017

Russell Wilson after sharp night in Seahawks' preseason win over KC 1:57

Russell Wilson after sharp night in Seahawks' preseason win over KC

What's Ferndale's 'purpose' for the 2017 football season 2:10

What's Ferndale's 'purpose' for the 2017 football season

Watch how the Blaine football team is building a brotherhood 2:02

Watch how the Blaine football team is building a brotherhood

  • Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

    Highlights from the high school football game between Mountlake Terrace and Sehome Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Civic Stadium.

Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday

View more video

Sports