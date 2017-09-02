Sports

September 2, 2017 2:23 AM

Pouring rain prompts 'indefinite delay' to Monza F1 practice

The Associated Press
MONZA, Italy

Rain has prompted Formula One officials to delay "indefinitely" the start of the third practice session for the Italian Grand Prix.

Standing water on the Monza track meant that even the safety and medical cars had to carefully negotiate the circuit during the reconnaissance laps.

A message from race control said, "Start delayed indefinitely due to weather conditions."

Wrapped in heavy coats with the temperature having fallen to 14 degrees Celsius (57 degrees Fahrenheit), drivers milled around in their garages talking with team personnel during the delay.

The practice was scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon local time (0900-1000 GMT), with qualifying scheduled for later Saturday. The forecast called for clearer weather later in the day.

Lewis Hamilton is aiming to break Michael Schumacher's record with his 69th pole position.

Sports