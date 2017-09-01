Sports

September 1, 2017 9:36 PM

Briscoe helps Sam Houston State beat Richmond 48-43

The Associated Press
WACO, Texas

Jeremiah Briscoe threw for 411 yards and four touchdowns and had a 41-yard scoring run to help Sam Houston State beat Richmond 48-43 on Friday night in a game postponed and moved to Baylor University because of Hurricane Harvey.

Briscoe completed 20 of 37 passes with one interception in the opener for both teams. Davion Davis had four catches for 139 yards and a touchdown, and Remus Bulmer had 10 carries for 89 yards for the Bearkats.

Kyle Lauletta threw for a school-record 546 yards for Richmond. He matched his career high with five touchdown passes, and completed 36 of 56 attempts with two interceptions. Temple transfer Cortrelle Simpson had seven catches for 204 yards and a touchdown, and Dejon Brissett caught nine passes for 172 yards and a score.

A crowd of 8,048 fans attended the game at Baylor's McLane Stadium. It was postponed from Aug. 27.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Bellingham program aims to help people with chronic health problems 2:40

Bellingham program aims to help people with chronic health problems

Pause
Cleanup process underway for asphalt spill near Everson 1:51

Cleanup process underway for asphalt spill near Everson

Watch how the Lynden football team began a new era 2:04

Watch how the Lynden football team began a new era

Are you ready for some football? 3:05

Are you ready for some football?

Watch work on Bob Tisdale Field at Mount Baker 0:36

Watch work on Bob Tisdale Field at Mount Baker

Watch how the Squalicum football team is 'rowing the boat' in 2017 2:02

Watch how the Squalicum football team is 'rowing the boat' in 2017

Russell Wilson after sharp night in Seahawks' preseason win over KC 1:57

Russell Wilson after sharp night in Seahawks' preseason win over KC

What's Ferndale's 'purpose' for the 2017 football season 2:10

What's Ferndale's 'purpose' for the 2017 football season

Watch how the Blaine football team is building a brotherhood 2:02

Watch how the Blaine football team is building a brotherhood

Watch Lummi prepare for the 2017 football season 1:25

Watch Lummi prepare for the 2017 football season

  • Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got

    Tyler Lockett, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Luke Joeckel and Michael Wilhoite expected to be ready for the opening game Sept. 10 at Green Bay.

Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got

View more video

Sports