Michigan St, Bowling Green had much in common in 2016 slides

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 file photo, Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio answers questions during the team's NCAA college football media day in East Lansing, Mich. Over three weeks ago, at media day, Mark Dantonio stated emphatically that his Michigan State team would be ready when it was time for the season opener against Bowling Green. Now, game week has arrived, and Dantonio’s attitude hasn’t changed, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Al Goldis, File AP Photo