Seahawks starters watch Boykin, Davis battle for backup-QB role in preseason finale

Jermaine Kearse says he hasn't heard from Seahawks on his future, wants to stay Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse says he hasn't heard from the team about his future with the club, but he wants to stay. Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse says he hasn't heard from the team about his future with the club, but he wants to stay. Gregg Bell gbell@thenewstribune.com

