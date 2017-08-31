Mariners trade outfielder Leonys Martin to Cubs

If outfielder Leonys Martin returns to the big leagues in September, it won’t be with the Mariners.
Martin exited a game Thursday night for Triple-A Tacoma at Cheney Stadium after being to the Chicago Cubs along with cash considerations in return for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
The Cubs did not immediately add Martin to their 40-man roster although, should they do so, he will be eligible to play in postseason. Players had to be with an organization prior to 9 p.m. Thursday in order to be eligible for postseason.
The trade ends a roller-coaster ride for Martin with the Mariners over the last two seasons. He spent most of last year as the club’s regular center fielder but lost that job this season due to poor performance.
Martin, 29, was twice designated for assignment this season by the Mariners. Each time, he cleared waivers — largely due to his $4.85 million guaranteed salary — and accepted an outright assignment to Tacoma.
"Mariners fans, it was a pleasure to play in front of you," Martin posted on Facebook shortly after the trade. "You made me feel welcomed when I arrived, and I and grateful for your support thru the ups and downs."
Martin batted .247 with a career-high 15 homers and 47 RBIs last season in 143 games, but he was designated for assignment last April after going 6-for-54 in 15 games.
After batting .307 in 83 games at Tacoma, Martin returned to the big leagues in late July as a replacement for injured Mitch Haniger. Martin then batted .230 in 19 games before again being designated for assignment.
Martin was playing his fourth game back at Tacoma when the trade occurred.
