Tennessee St ruins Georgia St's debut at former Turner Field

FILE - At left, in a May 18, 1996, file photo, Centennial Olympic Stadium is shown during Grand Opening ceremonies in Atlanta. At center, in an Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, fans watch the final baseball game at Turner Field, between the Atlanta Braves and the Detroit Tigers, in Atlanta. At right, in an Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Georgia State Stadium is shown in Atlanta. From Olympic track and field to major league baseball to, now, college football, this place has undergone plenty of changes since it broke ground less than a quarter-century ago. File AP Photo