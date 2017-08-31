Friends to foes: Fisher, Saban square off in marquee matchup

FILE - At left, in a Sept. 5, 2015, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban gives directions from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, in Arlington, Texas. At right, in an Oct. 29, 2016, file photo, Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher shouts instructions during the team's NCAA college football game against Clemson in Tallahassee, Fla. No. 3 Florida State takes on No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. File AP Photo