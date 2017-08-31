Former Man United winger Nani joins Lazio on season loan

FILE -- In this July 1, 2017 file photo, Portugal's Nani attends a training session at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia. Portugal winger Nani, who in his career has won four Premier League titles and the Champions League with Manchester United and a European Championship in 2016 with Portugal, has moved on loan from his current team Valencia to Lazio, with the right for the team to buy him on a permanent basis at the end of the season. Denis Tyrin AP Photo