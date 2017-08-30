Fans hold up signs as a show of support for the city of Houston during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Astros moved their three-game home series against the Rangers to St. Petersburg after being displaced by Hurricane Harvey.
Fans hold up signs as a show of support for the city of Houston during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Astros moved their three-game home series against the Rangers to St. Petersburg after being displaced by Hurricane Harvey. Chris O'Meara AP Photo
Fans hold up signs as a show of support for the city of Houston during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Astros moved their three-game home series against the Rangers to St. Petersburg after being displaced by Hurricane Harvey. Chris O'Meara AP Photo

Sports

Cashner shuts down Astros; Napoli homers in Rangers' 8-1 win

By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer

August 30, 2017 7:21 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

Andrew Cashner pitched eight strong innings, Mike Napoli hit a three-run homer and the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 8-1 Wednesday night in a game relocated to Florida because of Hurricane Harvey.

A crowd of 6,123 — up from 3,485 the previous night for the opener of a three-game series at Tropicana Field — watched Cashner (8-9) limit the AL West leaders to three hits, one after the second inning.

Napoli's homer off Dallas Keuchel (11-3) capped a six-run fourth inning for the Rangers, who've won two straight following a three-game skid.

Houston's third loss in four games was overshadowed by the announcement earlier Wednesday that the Astros will return to home after Thursday's finale to face the New York Mets this weekend.

After an unscheduled day off, the Astros will play a doubleheader Saturday and afternoon game Sunday against the Mets.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got

Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got 2:37

Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got
Watch how the Squalicum football team is 'rowing the boat' in 2017 2:02

Watch how the Squalicum football team is 'rowing the boat' in 2017
Are you ready for some football? 3:05

Are you ready for some football?

View More Video