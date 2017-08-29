Los Angeles Angels' C.J. Cron, second from right, is congratulated by Kole Calhoun
Sports

Cron's 2 home runs power Angels to 8-2 win over Athletics

By DAN GREENSPAN Associated Press

August 29, 2017 10:22 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

C.J. Cron hit two homers, including a three-run drive in the first inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night.

Ben Revere had two RBIs for the Angels, who have won three of four and are one game behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

Cameron Maybin started the first inning with a double and scored on Revere's single. Andrelton Simmons added a sacrifice fly.

Cron's 11th homer of the season landed in the Angels' bullpen in left field, and the early 5-0 advantage led to A's relievers getting loose nearby. Cron added a massive solo shot to center in the eighth for his eighth career multihomer game.

Oakland got home runs from Matt Joyce and Matt Olson in the second to make it 5-2.

