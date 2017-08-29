Sports

Morgan no longer part of UNLV's program

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 5:53 PM

LAS VEGAS

UNLV forward Dwayne Morgan will continue to receive financial support from the university as he works toward graduation in December, but will not be a member of the Runnin' Rebels basketball team.

Coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement Tuesday that Morgan did everything asked of him after being suspended by the team for an arrest for disorderly conduct in May. Morgan was arrested after a dispute with a cab driver.

The 6-foot-8 Morgan was a highly touted prospect out of Baltimore in 2014 and played 33 games as a freshman, averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. He averaged 5.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 27 games as a sophomore, but was limited to 10 games last season due to a shoulder injury.

