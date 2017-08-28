File- This Aug. 18, 2016, file photo shows United States' Elena Delle Donne
Sports

US top women's World Cup lineup joined by Nigeria, Senegal

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 4:11 AM

GENEVA

The lineup for the first women's basketball World Cup in 2018 has been completed by African champion Nigeria and runner-up Senegal.

The top-ranked United States, which qualified as the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics champion, heads the 16-team tournament being played Sept. 22-30 next year in Spain, ranked No. 2.

Nigeria and Senegal sealed their places by reaching the AfroBasket final, won 65-48 on Sunday by the Nigerians in Mali.

The U.S. is the two-time defending champion in a competition rebranded from the World Championship after the 2014 edition.

___

Qualified teams:

Africa: Nigeria, Senegal.

Americas: Argentina, Canada, Puerto Rico, United States.

Asia: Australia, China, Japan, South Korea.

Europe: Belgium, France, Greece, Latvia, Spain (host), Turkey.

