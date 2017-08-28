Sports court confirms Chinese doping at Beijing Olympics

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2008, file photo, Liu Chunhong, of China displays her gold medal in the women's 69 kg of the weightlifting competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed appeals on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 by two Chinese female weightlifters against being stripped of their 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals for doping. CAS says a single judge confirmed the IOC was right to disqualify Cao Lei from the 75-kilogram class and Liu Chunhong in the 69-kilo event. Andres Leighton, file AP Photo