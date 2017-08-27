Sports

Qazaishvili, Earthquakes pull away for 3-0 win over Galaxy

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 6:47 PM

CARSON, Calif.

Valeri Qazaishvili scored his second goal in three games and third in his MLS career and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-0 on Sunday to snap a three-game winless streak.

Los Angeles (6-14-10) is winless in its last 10 matches and has lost four in a row.

Qazaishvili gave San Jose (10-11-6) a 1-0 lead in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Shea Salinas' corner kick slipped untouched to the far side of the area, where Qazaishvili first-timed a shot that deflected slightly off defender Dave Romney and into the net.

Marco Urena tapped it past a charging Jon Kempin in the 80th minute, and Chris Wondolowski added a goal, his 11th of the season, in stoppage time.

Andrew Tarbell had three saves for his first MLS shutout. The 23-year-old had allowed nine goals in the previous three games, the first three starts of his career.

