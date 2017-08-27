Sports

Reds add RHP Mahle to make MLB debut against Pirates

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 8:48 AM

CINCINNATI

The Cincinnati Reds have promoted right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle from Triple-A Louisville in time to make his major league debut on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Reds transferred right-hander Scott Feldman to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for Mahle and optioned righty Luke Farrell to Louisville to clear a spot on the 25-man active roster.

Baseball America ranked the 22-year-old Mahle as the Reds' 12th-best prospect going into the season, before he pitched a perfect game for Double-A Pensacola on April 22, the second no-hitter of his minor league career. He was a combined 10-7 with a 2.06 ERA with Pensacola and Louisville.

