Sports

Luciano Acosta lifts DC United past New England 1-0

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 7:05 PM

WASHINGTON

Luciano Acosta scored off a volley from close range in the 71st minute and D.C. United beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

D.C. United (8-15-4) has won all three games 1-0, with the first two coming on own goals. Bill Hamid had his third consecutive shutout.

D.C. United is 8-0-0 when Acosta scores. Kofi Opare and Lloyd Sam assisted on the goal. D.C. hasn't lost to New England in its last seven games, going 4-0-3.

New England's (8-12-5) had scored in six straight road games.

  Comments  

