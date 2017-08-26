Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland steers his car during the second practice session ahead of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
Sports

Hamilton takes pole at Belgian GP to equal Schumacher record

By JEROME PUGMIRE AP Sports Writer

August 26, 2017 6:16 AM

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium

Lewis Hamilton has equaled Michael Schumacher's Formula One record of 68 pole positions, leading qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix from start to finish on Saturday.

The three-time F1 champion was already ahead when he went even faster with a blistering final lap for Mercedes, but Sebastian Vettel limited the damage with a fine lap of his own to join Hamilton on the front row.

Hamilton races his 200th GP on Sunday and trails Vettel by 14 points overall this season.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, racing in front of a huge contingent of traveling Dutch fans, qualified fifth ahead of teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

