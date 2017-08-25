Sports

Leipzig sells Scotland winger Oliver Burke to West Brom

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 2:37 AM

LONDON

Champions League newcomer Leipzig has sold Scotland winger Oliver Burke to West Bromwich Albion.

West Brom says the 20-year-old Burke signed a five-year contract though did not announce the fee. British media valued the deal at 15 million pounds ($19.2 million).

Burke spent one year in Germany, helping Leipzig finish a surprise runner-up to Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich. On Thursday, Leipzig was drawn in a Champions League group with Monaco, Porto and Beziktas.

Still, Burke joins one of only three clubs to win its first two games in the Premier League season.

Burke says on West Brom's website: "I feel like it is a time for me to move on and play more games."

West Brom says the Scot is cleared to play against Stoke on Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch why you better not sleep on Lynden Christian in 2017

Watch why you better not sleep on Lynden Christian in 2017 2:06

Watch why you better not sleep on Lynden Christian in 2017
Watch Lummi prepare for the 2017 football season 1:25

Watch Lummi prepare for the 2017 football season
OK, Coach Ames, so you're saying there's a chance for Meridian football in 2017? 1:40

OK, Coach Ames, so you're saying there's a chance for Meridian football in 2017?

View More Video