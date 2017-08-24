Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada scores against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Chicago.
White Sox lose 2B Moncada with shin splints

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 7:08 PM

CHICAGO

White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada and outfielder Leury Garcia have left their game against the Minnesota Twins with injuries.

Moncada, widely regarded as one of baseball's top prospects, was replaced in the field before the Twins batted in the sixth inning. The team says he has shin splints in his right leg.

It looked as if Moncada's leg was bothering him after he slid home safely in the fourth.

Garcia was pulled after three innings with back stiffness on his right side. He is day to day. Alen Hanson replaced him in right field on Thursday night.

