Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick hits a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Houston. David J. Phillip AP Photo

Sports

Astros hit 3 homers to end skid vs Nationals

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

August 23, 2017 8:09 PM

HOUSTON

Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer and Jake Marisnick and Max Stassi added solo shots to help the Houston Astros beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Wednesday night.

The victory snaps a nine-game losing streak to the Nationals and is just Houston's second win in the last 15 games against Washington.

Houston starter Mike Fiers (8-8) yielded four hits and one run in seven strong innings to get his first win since July 21. Fiers was in command from the start of this one, looking much better than he had in his last four starts when he allowed a combined 24 hits and 20 runs.

The game was tied at 1 with one out in the fifth when Marisnick sent a curveball from Edwin Jackson (4-3) into left-center field for his 15th homer.

In the eighth, Stassi launched a towering shot to the train tracks atop left field to push the lead to 3-1. Marisnick singled and George Springer walked before Bregman's home run made it 6-1.

