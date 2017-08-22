The Mariners recalled right-hander Dan Altavilla from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Tuesday’s game in Atlanta.
Sports

Injury forces another bullpen shuffle for the Mariners

By Bob Dutton

bdutton@thenewstribune.com

August 22, 2017 1:26 PM

It wasn’t the need for a fresh arm that prompted the Mariners’ latest bullpen move. It was the need for a healthy one.

The Mariners recalled right-hander Dan Altavilla from Triple-A Tacoma prior to Tuesday’s game at Atlanta after placing right-hander Tony Zych on the disabled list because of a strained flexor bundle in his elbow.

Altavilla, 24, returns this season for a fourth big-league tour after compiling a 1.08 ERA in 15 appearances over the last six weeks at Tacoma.

The move with Zych, 26, is retroactive to Aug. 20.

Zych evolved into a key setup reliever this season in going 6-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 45 games.

Altavilla was 1-1 with a 5.46 ERA in 29 previous big-league appearances while also going 1-0 with a 1.61 ERA in 19 games at Tacoma. He served as the Rainiers’ closer in recent weeks and has six saves in seven opportunities.

Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners

