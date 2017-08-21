This former Blaine golfer has been making it look easy as a professional

Former Blaine standout golfer Ryan Wallen finished tied for second with Taylor Montgomery at the Rocky Mountain Open Sunday on the Tiara Roado Golf Course in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Wallen, a graduate of the University of Wyoming, shot a final-round best 63 (8-under) Sunday to finish the three-day tournament 13-under – just 2 strokes behind winner Justin Kelley. Wallen had only one bogey in his final two rounds against 12 birdies and one eagle, as he earned $4,400.
The second-place finish comes just over a month after his first professional win at the Laramie (Wyoming) Open on July 15-16. He placed 10th in his professional debut Wyoming Open July 7-9 in Cheyenne.
