Former Blaine golfer Ryan Wallen, playing for Wyoming, watches a shot at the 2016 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship in Tucson, Ariz. Wallen finished tied for second at the Rocky Mountain Open Sunday in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Former Blaine golfer Ryan Wallen, playing for Wyoming, watches a shot at the 2016 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship in Tucson, Ariz. Wallen finished tied for second at the Rocky Mountain Open Sunday in Grand Junction, Colorado. Trevor Brown, Jr. / NCAA Photos Courtesy to the Bellingham Herald
Former Blaine golfer Ryan Wallen, playing for Wyoming, watches a shot at the 2016 Mountain West Men’s Golf Championship in Tucson, Ariz. Wallen finished tied for second at the Rocky Mountain Open Sunday in Grand Junction, Colorado. Trevor Brown, Jr. / NCAA Photos Courtesy to the Bellingham Herald

Sports

This former Blaine golfer has been making it look easy as a professional

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

August 21, 2017 3:37 PM

Former Blaine standout golfer Ryan Wallen finished tied for second with Taylor Montgomery at the Rocky Mountain Open Sunday on the Tiara Roado Golf Course in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Wallen, a graduate of the University of Wyoming, shot a final-round best 63 (8-under) Sunday to finish the three-day tournament 13-under – just 2 strokes behind winner Justin Kelley. Wallen had only one bogey in his final two rounds against 12 birdies and one eagle, as he earned $4,400.

The second-place finish comes just over a month after his first professional win at the Laramie (Wyoming) Open on July 15-16. He placed 10th in his professional debut Wyoming Open July 7-9 in Cheyenne.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017 2:02

Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017
Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017 1:27

Watch what's got Bellingham football excited for 2017
Watch how Sehome football is building a new culture from the ground up 2:00

Watch how Sehome football is building a new culture from the ground up

View More Video