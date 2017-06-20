St. Louis Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty hits a go-ahead two-run double off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Casey Fien during the 11th inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Philadelphia. St. Louis won 8-1 in 11 innings.
Sports

June 20, 2017 7:49 PM

Cardinals score 7 runs in 11th to beat Phillies 8-1

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Yadier Molina and Tommy Pham both homered in a seven-run 11th inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Stephen Piscotty had a two-run double off Casey Fien after Edubray Ramos (0-5) started the inning with two walks. Molina and Pham followed with homers as the Cardinals had their biggest output of the season in an inning.

Fien gave up both homers and then a single to Chad Huffman and double to Carpenter before the pitcher was removed. Philadelphia has now lost 12 of its last 13 games.

Kevin Siegrist (1-1) pitched one inning in relief to earn the win.

Mike Leake started the game for St. Louis and allowed one run and three hits in six innings.

Jeremy Hellickson gave up six hits and a run in seven innings. His only blemish was a solo homer for Jedd Gyorko in the second inning.

Philadelphia scored its lone run of the game on a Maikel Franco RBI single after Leake walked the first two batters in the fourth inning.

